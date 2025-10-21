She Was Very Excited About Her Expensive New Bag, But Her Refusal To Lend It Out Is Putting A Friendship In Jeopardy

I’m not gonna lie, the idea of a bag – a thing you carry stuff around in – as a fashion accessory, much less status symbol, is lost on me.

I don’t really get it.

But to some, it’s very important.

Important enough to mess up your interactions with your friends, at least in this story.

AITA for refusing to let my friend borrow my new bag? I (25F) recently bought myself a new bag that I’ve been eyeing for a long time. I worked hard, saved up, and finally treated myself.

As they say, ya gotta get your bag.

A close friend came over, saw the bag, and immediately asked if she could borrow it for an upcoming party. I hesitated and said no because it’s still brand new, and I’m really protective of it. She got upset, called me selfish, and said I should be willing to share since “it’s just a bag.”

Is it worth it?

Now I feel torn. On one hand, I don’t think I should have to lend out something that’s mine and so special to me. On the other hand, I don’t want to seem like a bad friend for refusing. So, AITA for not letting her borrow it?

