October 20, 2025 at 9:24 pm

She Was Very Excited About Her Expensive New Bag, But Her Refusal To Lend It Out Is Putting A Friendship In Jeopardy

by Ben Auxier

A handbag

Pixabay/Reddit

I’m not gonna lie, the idea of a bag – a thing you carry stuff around in – as a fashion accessory, much less status symbol, is lost on me.

I don’t really get it.

But to some, it’s very important.

Important enough to mess up your interactions with your friends, at least in this story.

AITA for refusing to let my friend borrow my new bag?

I (25F) recently bought myself a new bag that I’ve been eyeing for a long time.

I worked hard, saved up, and finally treated myself.

As they say, ya gotta get your bag.

A close friend came over, saw the bag, and immediately asked if she could borrow it for an upcoming party.

I hesitated and said no because it’s still brand new, and I’m really protective of it.

She got upset, called me selfish, and said I should be willing to share since “it’s just a bag.”

Is it worth it?

Now I feel torn.

On one hand, I don’t think I should have to lend out something that’s mine and so special to me.

On the other hand, I don’t want to seem like a bad friend for refusing.

So, AITA for not letting her borrow it?

Check out what the comments had to say:

2025 08 26 19 42 23 She Was Very Excited About Her Expensive New Bag, But Her Refusal To Lend It Out Is Putting A Friendship In Jeopardy

Seems pretty hypocritical.

2025 08 26 19 42 29 She Was Very Excited About Her Expensive New Bag, But Her Refusal To Lend It Out Is Putting A Friendship In Jeopardy

Pretty petty behavior.

2025 08 26 19 42 37 She Was Very Excited About Her Expensive New Bag, But Her Refusal To Lend It Out Is Putting A Friendship In Jeopardy

Is this a cultural thing?

2025 08 26 19 42 50 She Was Very Excited About Her Expensive New Bag, But Her Refusal To Lend It Out Is Putting A Friendship In Jeopardy

Seems like either way, you’re left holding the bag.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter