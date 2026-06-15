Neighbor Let Himself Into a Yard Without Permission to Get His Trampoline — The Homeowner Was Waiting for Him

Neighbors retrieving things from your yard after a storm is one of those situations where etiquette isn’t always top of mind.

A homeowner who agreed to let his neighbor come collect his trampoline from his fenced yard set one condition, which was to be notified before he showed up so he could get his dogs inside.

But when the two neighbors kept missing messages from one another on the Nextdoor app, his neighbor decided to let himself in the backyard to retrieve it anyway.

But when the dogs started going nuts, the homeowner was very displeased. And when he confronted the neighbor about it, the two clearly weren’t on the same page.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA Neighbor enters yard We had a storm Thursday evening that was apparently pretty windy. The neighbor who lives behind us has a trampoline that ended up in our yard. We have a six-foot fence around the perimeter of our yard. I had never spoken to these people before.

So the homeowner received a message from the neighbor.

The husband messaged me on Nextdoor asking if he could come by Friday evening to get it, saying he needed to wait for friends to help lift it over the fence. I said sure and asked him to message me when he was headed over so I could make sure our dogs were inside. I heard nothing on Friday and he didn’t come.

The homeowner continued to go about his weekend without a second thought, until the neighbor messaged again.

Saturday I went about my day and ran my errands. He finally sent a message around dinnertime Saturday saying he wanted to come then. I didn’t see it because I was busy and didn’t have my phone right there. He didn’t wait for an answer and headed over with two other friends. We have a Ring doorbell, but again I didn’t hear the notification on my phone as it was in the other room.

Turns out, the neighbor had just let himself in — and it caused a huge stir in the household.

He proceeded to let himself into my yard via the gate. Our dog started going nuts when she saw people in the yard. I went outside and told him it would have been nice if he had notified me and that I didn’t appreciate him just wandering into my yard.

The neighbor didn’t seem too remorseful at all.

He made some smart replies on his way out. Who just walks into someone’s yard they don’t know, even to retrieve an item that belongs to them? AITA?

This homeowner sure runs a tight ship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

At the end of the day, didn’t this homeowner want this trampoline out of his yard by any means necessary?

Neighbors are supposed to be a friendly face, not an adversary.

This user needs to take into account his neighbor’s intent.

If he’s so concerned about security, this homeowner has a lot of work to do.

At the end of the day, this neighbor clearly didn’t have bad intentions. The two had agreed the trampoline needed to be removed, but after a bunch of needless back and forth, the neighbor likely decided he just needed to get on with his life.

If this had been a total stranger lurking around the homeowner’s back yard, then that would be different, but it wasn’t.

He knew exactly who this man was and what he came there to do. And having a trampoline that didn’t belong in his yard removed actually stands to benefit both parties.

Sometimes you just have to let things go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.