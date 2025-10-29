She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Told Her That Ordering A Guinness Is “Masculine”, So She Tells Us What Happens Next
by Michael Levanduski
First dates can be a nightmare when it is with the wrong person, and sadly, most people are the wrong person.
When this TikToker went on a first date with a new guy, she had high hopes, but his red flags were flying a little too proudly.
She begins her video by saying, “Guys, I’ve just been on a first date, and I can tell you right now, there is not going to be a second.”
She goes on, “So, tell me why we went to a beer garden, I met him there, I walk in, I’m like, ‘Hey.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, let me get you a drink.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you so much.’ He’s like, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I’ll have a pint of Guinness, please.'”
Ok, it all seems pretty nice so far.
But wait, it quickly takes a turn. She goes on, “He looked at me and said, ‘A pint of what?’ I said, ‘Oh, a Guinness.’ And he was like, ‘You’re going to drink a Guinness?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it. It’s literally like my go-to.’ He said, ‘I’m not buying you a pint of Guinness.'”
Wow, Guinness isn’t that expensive or anything. Why wouldn’t he buy it?
She goes on, “I said, ‘Oh, I can buy it then. It’s not an issue.’ And he said, ‘No no no. As in, I cannot believe I’ve invited a bird to the pub and she’s ordered a pint of Guinness that is so masculine of you.'”
What!?
She says, “Excuse me? God forbid a girl likes a pint, I didn’t realize it was that much of a problem. What? So anyway, I got the Guinness, split the G right in front of him to prove a point, and then I left.”
Good for her.
The video ends with her saying, “And I’m probably going to block him on everything because what do you mean?”
People who judge others for what they like to drink are insane.
She really dodged a bullet by finding out this guy is an idiot on the first date.
Check out the video for yourself to see what you think.
@millicentstennett
send this to a girl who drinks pints 😭 fyp
The people in the comments love her, and are glad she skipped out of there.
This person can’t believe what the guy said.
This commenter says she should visit Ireland.
I agree with this commenter for sure.
Let people drink what they love!
