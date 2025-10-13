Shoe Store Employee Kept Getting Hassled By A Customer Who Wanted Discounts, But They Denied Her Requests Over and Over Again

You wanna know what drives me crazy?

Flipped out at a customer for asking for discounts. “I work in a outdoor clothing/footwear store and I recently had an experience I feel would be worth sharing. So it was a very busy day and I was juggling three customers, bringing out shoes and asking how they fit, normal work. This one woman asked for the exact same pair of shoes that she is wearing/has worn for the past two years. Here is an interaction between me and her. ME will be for me and AW will be the annoying woman.

AW: So you guys don’t make this shoe anymore? ME: No, that specific shoe was replaced by this shoe. I showed her the shoe.

AW: Okay, let me try on the shoe. Brings out shoe. AW: Can I get a discount on this? A bit of background info on my store, as shoes move out of season we put them in our clearance section where this shoe was 50% off, the highest discount we can do, we normally put the smallest size of that available shoe we have on display and have no display stock.

They can’t add a discount to the already discounted item.

ME: No sorry, this shoe is already on our highest discount, we can’t give any more. AW: Okay Helps other customers AW: Can I get all the other of brand shoes in my size, clearance only. ME: Sure… I will spare you some of the boring interactions but she basically asked for a discount 3 more times and I repeatedly said no. 5 minutes later…

AW: Well is it possible I could get a discount because it is display stock? ME (now quite agitated): No ma’am, we do not have display stock, and as I have said three times before, we can’t give a further discount. AW: Oh well at other stores they have display stock and I can get a discount on those, are you the manager, I would like to speak with him. ME: What is it regarding? AW: A further discount with display stock. ME: Ma’am he is very busy, I can go ask if you would like. She says yes and so I go talk to the manager, saying how annoying she is and I just want to talk to you to look like I’m trying for her. He laughs. I go back.

ME: Sorry, manager said no AW: Okay, I will buy them, also do you have running clothes on sale? ME: We might have some in clearance points out clearance clothing section AW: Okay. Walks over to clearance section 15 minutes go buy as I help a few more customers, eventually selling some shoes and heading over to the till to ring them up. As I am just about to finalize the purchase I notice AW at the till next to me, dumping 7 items of clearance clothing on the till. CW will be my coworker.

AW: Can I get a discount on this? CW: No sorry, this is already discounted and we cannot give a further discount. AW: Oh but that is display stock, I can get another discount in another store. At this point I’ve had it, I have been working bloody hard with other customers, literally running to grab shoes from out back and helping other customers. ME: Stops transaction from current customer and walks to other till.

I said, Look ma’am, I have helped you in shoes for 20 minutes, you asked for a discount 4 times. I asked my manager, I told you we don’t have display stock and that we can’t do any further discounts on clearance items. If you ask for a discount one more time we do have the right and will refuse to sell these to you, so please bear that in mind. AW: But I have been nice to you and know you use display stock. CW: Ma’am we don’t use display stock. AW: Okay, this is such bad service. I will buy the shoes and would like to speak to the manager after this. She dumps other clothes on my till. AW: You gave me great service in shoes but now this has been terrible. ME: Sure…

Finishes original sale and asks other coworker to grab manager. After that sale I went and talked to other customers in the shoe section before my manager called me over. My manager told me he just wanted to look like he was telling me off and that what I did was completely fair, all the while AW is smiling at the manager, arms crossed a fair distance away. Eventually she leaves and we all laugh it off, me getting away scot-free at something my manager would normally dislike me for.”

This customer definitely has a LISTENING problem.

