Sketchy Man Claimed He Needed Change For A Huge Sum, But When The Cashier Refused, He Lashed Out And Caused A Scene

People sometimes try to take advantage of retail workers, assuming they’ll just cave under pressure.

One cashier quickly learned just how bold a stranger could be when he demanded hundreds from the cash register.

The tension quickly shifted from annoying to unsettling.

Man gets mad at me for not handing him €500 I work as a cashier in a bookshop. We keep a floating €100 in the till at all times, but most people choose to pay by card so there usually isn’t much cash in the till at the end of the day.

One day, a sketchy customer comes in.

A couple of weeks ago, a man came in the shop and interrupted me while I was cashing out some books for another customer. He said that he worked nearby and his boss wanted him to exchange €500 because they were out of smaller notes and coins.

He had a pretty big demand.

He asked me to give him €500 from the till and he would be back in a moment with the €500 note divided differently.

This immediately set off red flags for the cashier.

Obviously, I refused. There was no way I was going to let this guy walk out with €500 because it would be on me to pay it if he stole it or lost it. And anyway, we didn’t even have that amount in the till.

But when the cashier refused, things got heated.

When I said absolutely not, he raised his voice and scolded me for not being helpful. He tried to persuade me into “helping him,” and he got a little bit aggressive when I kept saying no. I’m glad there were a lot of people in the store at that moment because otherwise I don’t know if he would have escalated the situation.

Sounds like this customer didn’t even try to be nice about it.

What did Reddit think?

He worked next door? Yeah, likely story.

This commenter doesn’t think highly of this potential crook’s scheming.

No good could have come from this situation.

Maybe this cashier should report it.

She knew refusing was the only choice, even if it made him angry.

Protecting herself and the store was way more important than making a stranger happy.

