Sleep-Deprived Man Has Had Enough Of His Roommates’ Breakfast Habits, So After Another Occurrence He Can’t Take It Anymore

Living with roommates can be a really fun experience – but it can also be quite testing.

You have to learn to compromise for sure – with a little but of adaptation though, your roommates can become great friends.

Whether it’s on bathroom schedules or using the kitchen, there is so much prospect for getting on the others’ nerves, as the man in this story found out.

Read on to find out what made him consider ending the houseshare entirely.

AITA for complaining about a housemate using the loud blender at 5.30am? I am a single guy in my mid 30s, and I share share a two-storey townhouse in Melbourne, Australia, with a male/female couple. We’ve recently had a situation where the guy starts work 6am and started to use the blender to make a “breakfast smoothie” at 5am/5.30am ish. This happens every two weeks or so, when the guy over sleeps and is running late to work. He claims that a smoothie is the only thing that he can have, which I think is pretty ridiculous and shouldn’t be happening regardless of frequency.

Let’s see how this guy approached the issue.

The bedrooms are on the second level, and the kitchen ground level, adjacent to stairs. The sound is very loud and jarring. They have a high powered blender, which is around 80 to 100 decibels. I raised this with the couple as a problem two months ago, and said it’s waking me up as the decibel of the noisy high powered blender machine is very disruptive and wakes me up at such an early hour. I work “normal hours” during the day.

Read on to find out how the couple responded.

When I raised this prior, I messaged the female partner who is the house admin and organiser, and the guy said they would do their best to avoid using the blender. However, they also said that if they woke up late and they were in a rush that I would “have to deal” with the noise. I suggested that they could make their blender drink the night before and store, but they said they do the blender smoothie, when they’re running late. They said that they couldn’t do night before, as they wouldn’t know when they would wake up late for work.

But that wasn’t the end of the matter.

I left it. And now again it’s happening and it’s 5.30am at time of writing and the jarring blender sound again. I messaged the female partner right now, who I raised this with prior, (so the message highlights with time that I’m awake very early). I said that this is again happening and that this is becoming a serious issue which needs to be addressed – because its a health issue if I’m being woken up so early. I emphasised that I’m very understanding and patient, but that this cannot continue and they need to work out a solution between them to avoid the noisy blender use at such an early hour.

And he’s not willing to back down this time.

To be clear they also use the blender at 9/10am but we know by then everyone is awake. And also at the start of the tenancy there was a mutual clear agreement that the house “quiet time” was 11pm to 7am. As context, one night a week the female partner works night shift and I avoid making noise during the day after the night shift. And it feels like that courtesy is not being reciprocated by this couple (especially the male partner). If this doesn’t stop or they’re unwilling, it’s a pretty much deal breaker and I would seriously be looking at finding another rental – because I’ve been pretty patient and understanding but this is getting ridiculous. AITA?

If this was a one off, it would be more acceptable – but the guy has had to put up with being woken up early time and time again.

It’s no wonder he’s a little annoyed.

If quiet hours were indicated in the tenancy agreement, it’s not just annoying – it’s a breach of their terms too.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that this is a serious issue.

While others with similar experiences agreed that if they won’t stop, they should find other living arrangements.

Meanwhile, this person suggested a potential solution.

It’s absolutely unacceptable that his roommates keep using the blender so early, with no respect for their roommate’s sleep.

It’s important that they compromise on this and either make smoothies in advance, or prepare a quieter option for rushed morning breakfast.

Because this is not only disrespectful, it’s also super annoying.

