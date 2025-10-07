Sleep-Deprived Traveler Browsed USB Cables At Heathrow, But When A Woman Mistook Him For An Employee And Asked About Headphones, He Accidentally Gave A Full Tutorial

Getting mistaken for an employee is awkward enough, but doing it while half-asleep makes things even stranger.

So, what would you do if someone approached you in an airport shop and assumed you could help them because you owned the same item they wanted to buy?

Would you let them know you don’t work there and move on?

Or would you go along with it and try to help anyway?

In the following story, one tired traveler ends up in this exact predicament and helps the stranger out.

Here’s what happened.

I gave a spontaneous TED Talk about headphones at the airport I was at Heathrow waiting for my flight to Oslo. Minding my own business, I entered this random store, looking for a Sudoku magazine or anything for a long flight. I was staring at the USB cables because I was sleep-deprived, and the USB cables seemed interesting at that point. I was wearing headphones and they were resting on my neck. A lady politely approaches me: Lady: (Please read this with the strongest British accent you can imagine, like “Harry Potah” levels of British accent.) Excuse me, do you speak English?

The lady needed some assistance with buying headphones.

Me: (Sleep deprived, looking like a ****) Uhm…yes? Lady: Can you help me? I’m looking for headphones I can connect to the services of the plane. Me: Uhm, sorry. I don’t work here. L: Yes, but you seem to know a thing or two (lady points to the headphones around my neck. Fair enough).

He did his best to explain the different types of connections to her.

M: So these are Bluetooth and right now are connected to my phone, but I could connect these to the plane with the 3.5 mm jack (I open up my little headphones pouch and show her the cable, I explain to her that I can physically connect my headphones to my phone, or to the little socket in airplanes’ seats). L: That’s great! Do you know which headphones in here could do that? (points towards the headphones the store is selling) M: I don’t know, lol. I don’t work here, but these…for instance (I grab a pair and explain to her the specs that are listed in the box. It doesn’t say “it comes with a 3.5 mm jack,” but they did mention having a cable connection, and they were Bluetooth, so…they had to, right?)

The lady was thrilled, but he was left a bit shocked.

L: Oh, that’s lovely!!! Thank you! (She thanks me again, grabs the box, and walks towards an employee to keep asking questions) M: (thinking what just happened) I still think about that interaction. That was my first experience with “Harry Potah” levels of British accent.

Too funny! At least the lady was friendly and appreciative of the help.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

According to this reader, airlines used to lend out free headphones.

For this person, the adapter was not correct on their headphones.

This is a funny thought.

Here’s someone who wouldn’t have been able to help.

What a nice deed! It’s always great to see someone help even when they don’t have to.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.