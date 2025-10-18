Stepdad Received A Rude Remark From Stepson During His 16th Birthday Party, So He Called The Teen An Ungrateful Brat

Some teenagers can be really rude and ungrateful.

Imagine planning and paying for your stepson’s 16th birthday party.

Would you be upset if he were rude to you at the party, or would you let it go since you are his stepparent and not his biological parent?

This man has a stepson who seems to hate his guts.

He planned his stepson’s birthday party, but all he got in return was a rude remark.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for calling my stepson an ungrateful brat? My (40M) wife, Serena (42F), got divorced from her first husband just about three years ago over her having an affair. I met her about a year and a half in. She has a boy and two girls, and we have a son together, and I have a son with my ex-wife.

This man’s oldest stepson hates him.

Her oldest, my stepson Brian (16M), completely hates me for some reason. His sisters like me just fine, and he’s loving towards his half-brother, and he’s even cordial to my son. His boyfriend and friends even likes me just fine, and his dad is mostly friendly with me. Me, though, he’ll barely say three words to or he’ll get aggressive. He would say, “What do you want?” and “I don’t want you here?” Sometimes, he’s even outright rude to me for no particular reason.

He was always dismissed by his stepson.

He is a total daddy’s boy. He would probably spend every waking moment with his dad if he could. He constantly tells me I’m not his dad. I tried to bond with him over stuff he likes, but it’ always “go away.”

His attempts at winning the boy over were all in vain.

I try to go to all his wrestling meets , baseball games, plays, and all I get is, “Why are you here? I only wanted my dad to come.” I try to watch games with him, I even try to make it a boys night with some grilling. But he just runs off to his dad’s to watch the game with him.

He planned the teen’s 16th birthday party, but got another rude remark from him.

So he turned 16 last week, and I’m the one who planned his whole birthday party on Saturday. I made sure it’s something he’d want and I got him stuff I knew he liked. I was running late Saturday, because I got stuck with a work thing but I hear how much fun he’s having. I rush there when I got done, and I told him happy birthday and all that. He just asked me why I’m there, and again, just gives me the cold shoulder.

So, he called him an ungrateful brat.

I’m sorry, but that cracked me and I asked what his problem was. He actually yelled at me that I’m not his dad and that I could never replace him. I yelled back at him that I’m not trying to and I shouldn’t have to put up with this from such an ungrateful brat. He just storms off somewhere, and everyone is just looking at me crazy. Later, his mom says she gets it, but I shouldn’t have went off at him like that during the party. AITA?

Teenage angst with some family issues can be a nightmare.

