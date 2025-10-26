Stepmom Was Tired Of Cooking The Same Meals For Her Picky Eater Stepdaughter, So She’s Thinking About Telling Her To Handle Her Own Food

Family meal times can be both a source of connection and stress.

This woman was struggling to manage her household’s meals because her stepdaughter is a picky eater.

She got tired of cooking the same meals over and over again.

So now, she’s thinking of finally speaking up and involving his husband in the issue.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for saying to my partner that my step daughter needs to make her own meals? I (46F) have been with my partner (52M) for 11 years. We have shared custody of his two children (17F) and (15M). And also share custody of one of my children (15M). My 17-year-old son lives with us full time.

This woman has an issue with her stepdaughter being a picky eater.

My issue is that my partner’s daughter has huge food issues. She has no diversity in her food and won’t try anything new. We basically live off chicken and mince when she is here. She won’t eat fruit and only has very basic vegetables (carrot, lettuce, and cucumber).

She is tired of cooking the same meals over and over again just to cater to her stepdaughter.

I’m so sick of the same meals every week. I can’t even eat the spaghetti bolognese anymore. Everything I cook for the family is fatty and horrible. My kids are sick of it, and so am I.

Now, she’s thinking about raising this concern with his partner since the girl is turning 18 soon.

I have asked my partner dozens of times over the years to get her into some food therapy program. He has just ignored my requests. I am a busy mum with a full time job. I don’t want to make individual meals for her. She will be 18 next month, so I can’t see a reason as to why she can’t sort herself out. AITA for saying to my partner that she needs to sort her own meals out so that we can eat normally again?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one thinks it’s a food intake disorder.

Here’s an idea from this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Growing up means taking responsibility… even with food.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.