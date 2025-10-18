Student Was Trying To Endure A Meeting That Went Way Past Working Hours, But Her Body Language Made It Too Obvious That She Was Feeling Impatient

When conversations are interesting, people often forget about the time, but what would you if the conversation dragged on and you were bored?

This woman was a graduate student participating in a lab tour with her PI and a visiting professor.

The tour went well, but after that, the meeting with the professor took quite a long time.

She was getting bored and impatient, and her body language made it too obvious.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for looking impatient during a meeting that went overtime? I (25F) am part of a lab group. The other day, our PI had us students join him in touring a visiting professor around the lab. The tour itself went well, but after that, the PI and the visiting prof got into a really long conversation. The thing is, this “meeting” went way past our working hours.

This woman started to feel restless and impatient.

Everyone else was just kind of standing around listening, but it kept dragging on. I’ll admit I started to feel restless and impatient. I think it showed in my body language. At some point, the visiting prof himself had already been commenting on the time (like “Wow, it’s already 5:30.”).

The professor made a comment about her wanting to leave.

He looked at me and said something along the lines of: “Oh, I think she needs to leave already,” while pointing to me. I wasn’t sure how to react. On one hand, I was relieved someone said it out loud, because I really did want to go home. On the other, I suddenly felt embarrassed.

Now, she’s wondering if she should have hidden her emotions more.

It felt like I had been “caught” being impatient or disrespectful by wanting the meeting to end. So, now I’m thinking, AITA for not hiding my impatience better? Or is it not a me problem?

Even if you stay silent, your body language might reveal how you feel.

