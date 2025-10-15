Swimsuit Store Worker Enforces A No Refund Policy Because People Would Wear Them And Then Return Them, But The Customers Are Really Angry

People like to take out their anger on retail workers and unfortunately store policies sometimes makes this problem more prominent.

See why this worker and her fellow staff had a very hard time at their store.

Working with a “No Return/Refund” policy… My coworkers and I suffered so much abuse because of the store’s No Return policy. It was a Beach Shop in a really popular tourist destination. The policy existed because people on vacation would buy everything they needed, then return it all at the end of their stay.

It really disgusted her.

It was also a health/safety issue because people often tried to return their worn or broken bathing suits. I’m not exaggerating—2/3 times, the bottoms presented to me would have skid marks in them. I kept disinfectant spray at my counter because of it. To deter this, my boss put up giant signs everywhere that said “No Returns/Refunds,” followed up with the details (all this was in place years before I started working there). Employees were required to repeat it before every transaction and it was printed on every receipt. Despite this, people would still come back determined to get a refund.

It also scared her.

Once, a lady had a full on meltdown because she couldn’t return her ripped up bathing suit top. She was crying, screaming, shaking and chased my boss around the store with it. I had to call the police for them to make her leave. Another time, a grown man chucked his beach chair at my 5’2 female coworker. Regardless of how people feel about the policy, the store absolutely was within their rights to enforce it. No one tricked the customers either. It’s actually embarrassing how in-your-face we had to be about the policy. So why did customers still try to return things then go crazy when they couldn’t?

Here is what folks are saying.

Bullying indeed.

We have this problem in Canada, too.

Wow talk about having no shame.

This made me laugh. I can’t imagine being like this.

Exchange makes them angry, too.

I’m glad these Karens are held accountable when they go viral.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.