Teenage Girl Falls Asleep During A Late Night Call With Her Bestie, But Her Friend Isn’t Buying That It Was An Accident

by Ashley Ashbee

In school you are in constant contact with your friends, even more so with smartphones.

So when you drop the ball and aren’t there when your friends expect you to be, it can lead to hurt feelings.

See why this young woman is feeling bad about a chat with her best friend.

AITA for falling asleep in the middle of a late night conversation with my bestie?

Yesterday I was super tired, like literally dead tired.

My parents are pretty strict about phone usage and they don’t let me use my phone after 10 PM because they say I’m always glued to it.

She’s about to make a big mistake.

But yesterday somehow fought my way into using it till 12 AM so could keep talking to my bestie.

We were texting, all good talked alot comfort her and all, but at some point I just got knocked out.

I don’t even remember when or how fell asleep, I just woke up later like “Oh no, slept mid convo I am cooked now.”

Her friend is making her pay for it.

This morning I sent her two long paras explaining everything honestly that didn’t mean to ignore her, I was just really tired.

But now she’s kinda mad at me, giving short replies.

I feel like she thinks didn’t care, till evening she is dry replying.

AITA for falling asleep in the middle of Our conversation?

Here is what people are saying.

It’s not suspicious, kids.

Screenshot 2025 09 15 at 8.46.58 PM Teenage Girl Falls Asleep During A Late Night Call With Her Bestie, But Her Friend Isnt Buying That It Was An Accident

It really is!

Screenshot 2025 09 15 at 8.47.53 PM Teenage Girl Falls Asleep During A Late Night Call With Her Bestie, But Her Friend Isnt Buying That It Was An Accident

Very childish. I don’t miss being young.

Screenshot 2025 09 15 at 8.49.19 PM Teenage Girl Falls Asleep During A Late Night Call With Her Bestie, But Her Friend Isnt Buying That It Was An Accident

Sounds like her friend needs a hobby.

