Teenager Sides With Best Friend’s Ex After Years Of Breakups And Cheating, But Now Her Friend Demands She End The Friendship Or Lose Her Too

Few things can ruin a friendship faster than being forced to choose sides in someone else’s breakup.

So, what would you do if your best friend demanded you cut ties with her ex, even though she cheated on him and you had already built a solid friendship with him yourself?

Would you give in to her ultimatum? Or would you stand up for your friendship?

In the following story, one young lady finds herself facing this very dilemma and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITAH for siding with my friends EX over her. I’m 17F friends with 18F, who we will call G. She and her now ex-boyfriend, 17M, who we will call K, have been on and off dating for about two years now. We’re now in college, and he’s a high school senior. Initially, I met him first and set them up together since he and I had a similar class in school.

Over the years, her feelings about K have changed.

At first, I hated him because he was incredibly unlikeable, but as they got back together and broke up again over the span of two years (because she kept asking me to set them up again each time), we began to grow a friendship. By the third time that they broke up, because she cheated on him with MY cousin, my friendship with K had grown pretty strong, since we have similar interests. Ultimately, though, he forgave her and gave her another chance. As of now, though, they have broken up two more times, but this time it was for good because he now has blocked her.

For her friend’s sake, she came clean.

Within all this time of them getting back together and breaking up again, I have played middleman, AT HER REQUEST, and given them each information about each other, which I decided to stop this time around since she’s now forever blocked. The problem started two months ago when they broke up for good. A month ago, K confessed his feelings for me, which I shut down immediately. He’s moved on to a different girl since then. Out of respect for G, I told her about what happened about a week ago because I thought she deserved to know, even though it is none of her business since they’re broken up.

Now, her friend is mad and giving her an ultimatum.

Now she’s telling me to cut off contact with him forever and telling me to choose between them because she feels like I’ve disrespected her and ‘betrayed’ her for being friends with him and not telling her he confessed sooner. Except she had also gotten onto me about telling him stuff she told me in confidence, and me telling her what he told me in confidence would be hypocritical. Whenever she first said that, she was okay with it because K isn’t the most mentally healthy, and she wanted me to keep him safe. She also told me I broke ‘girl code’ for not telling her, but I’m pretty sure cheating on my cousin with K would also be breaking ‘girl code,’ and I never got onto her for that because I hate confrontation. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a lot of drama!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about all of this.

According to this person, she did it to herself.

For this person, she should’ve seen this coming.

This reader thinks it’s all just childish drama.

She has this person’s permission to ditch her friend.

It’s time to start over. She should ditch both of these friends and work on making better ones moving forward.

