Teenager Wearing Hoodie And Jeans Was Mistaken For An Employee Six Times On The Same Day, But When One Rude Lady “Confronted” Her, She Cried

There is seemingly no pattern to people mistaking random shoppers for employees. So let’s not victim-blame here…

But what makes someone assume a person works there if they’re not even wearing colors that match the uniform?

In this story, one teenager isn’t dressed at all like an employee, but multiple customers still assume she works there. One of the interactions was particularly crazy.

Let’s read the whole story.

Mistaken for an employee six times. This story is from a few years ago. It happened when I was 15, and I am now 22. I had never really had a place to share it until now. I was on vacation in Canada (I live in the U.S.) with my grandparents and we were shopping around a convenience store. I was in a hoodie and jeans, and not dressed even close to what the employees were wearing, not even close to the same colors. So I’m standing there with a basket with a few items in it when an older gentleman walks up and asks the location of the milk. I politely explained I didn’t work there, he accepted and walked away.

But it was a busy day.

Then it happened again… four more times. Polite people would walk up looking for something and I politely explained back that I wasn’t sure and didn’t work there. I just thought it was amusing that so many people asked as I was shopping around, but then it happened. The craziest lady I’d meet on this little adventure. She walked up and asked where something was. I tried to explain nicely that I didn’t work there, but she cut me off and kept telling me to stop lying to her and do my job. I was baffled.

The lady assumed she worked there and didn’t believe that she didn’t.

Again, I was 15 at the time and had never had a job at this point so I didn’t really know that people acted like this toward people they think are employees. So I panicked and started crying while this lady continued to yell at me. My grandmother comes over, sees what is going on, puts her arm around me and starts to pull me away. Then this crazy lady goes off on how I can’t do anything right and had to have my “manager” take me away.

She still doesn’t quite understand.

That’s pretty much it, I don’t know what happened with this lady after we walked away. We paid for our stuff and left. I just cannot believe that, within a 30-minute shopping trip, I was mistaken for an employee six times. At least only one of those was a negative experience.

It’s still a mystery why so many people thought she was an employee.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Anyone would get fed up at some point.

Phew!

Yikes.

The math doesn’t lie!

An idea for someone who already knows the drill.

Something to consider.

Some people just have a certain aura of authority, apparently.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.