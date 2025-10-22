October 22, 2025 at 6:55 am

Tenant Says Her Building Concierge Keeps Using His Key To Come Into Her Apartment, And She Finally Got It On Camera

by Ben Auxier

A security camera view of a front door

TikTok/mia.masse

It’s a horrible feeling not to be safe in your own home.

So when something like this happens, you’d think it would be taken care of swiftly, right?

Here’s the video from TikTok user @mia.masse:

A security camera view of a front door

TikTok/mia.masse

“The concierge of my building entered my home at least twice during the night last week,” reads the video description.

A security camera view of a front door

TikTok/mia.masse

“I installed a camera at the door and as soon as he saw it (with the flash) he left quickly.”

A security camera view of a front door

TikTok/mia.masse

“I’ve contacted the rental agency and they don’t want me to change the lock and tell me they’re going to question the concierge.”

@mia.masse

The concierge of my building entered my home at least twice during the night last week I installed a camera at the door and as soon as he saw it (with the flash) he left quickly I’ve contacted the rental agency and they don’t want me to change the lock and tell me they’re going to question the concierge

♬ original sound – Mia

Yeah, I wouldn’t listen to their requests.

2025 08 28 19 46 31 Tenant Says Her Building Concierge Keeps Using His Key To Come Into Her Apartment, And She Finally Got It On Camera

This is very not legal.

2025 08 28 19 46 55 Tenant Says Her Building Concierge Keeps Using His Key To Come Into Her Apartment, And She Finally Got It On Camera

Do what you gotta do.

2025 08 28 19 47 21 Tenant Says Her Building Concierge Keeps Using His Key To Come Into Her Apartment, And She Finally Got It On Camera

And talk to a lawyer.

2025 08 28 19 47 36 Tenant Says Her Building Concierge Keeps Using His Key To Come Into Her Apartment, And She Finally Got It On Camera

Here’s hoping you get it worked out – and this dude gets tossed.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter