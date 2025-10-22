Tenant Says Her Building Concierge Keeps Using His Key To Come Into Her Apartment, And She Finally Got It On Camera

It’s a horrible feeling not to be safe in your own home.

So when something like this happens, you’d think it would be taken care of swiftly, right?

Here’s the video from TikTok user @mia.masse:

“The concierge of my building entered my home at least twice during the night last week,” reads the video description.

“I installed a camera at the door and as soon as he saw it (with the flash) he left quickly.”

“I’ve contacted the rental agency and they don’t want me to change the lock and tell me they’re going to question the concierge.”

Yeah, I wouldn’t listen to their requests.

This is very not legal.

Do what you gotta do.

And talk to a lawyer.

Here’s hoping you get it worked out – and this dude gets tossed.

