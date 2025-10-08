October 8, 2025 at 6:48 am

Tennis Pro Naomi Osaka Shows Off The Most Blinged Out Labubu To Date, And It’s Getting Pretty Wild

by Ben Auxier

Naomi Osaka with a blinged out Labubu

TikTok/naomiosaka

Now and then, when the future seems dim and hope is hard to come by, I comfort myself in the knowledge that a few years from now, I’ll be done hearing about (and seeing) Labubus forever.

I would compare them to the Beanie Baby craze of the 2000s, except Beanie Babies were actually cute and cuddly, and thus functioned as nice toys for kids even after the speculative bubble burst.

Labubus are hideous and godless, and will simply vanish when this is finally over.

Until then, we’re still looking at escalating Labubu decadence, like this latest entry from professional tennis player @naomiosaka:

Naomi Osaka with a blinged out Labubu

TikTok/naomiosaka

“I have the one and only 24 karat gold Labubu,” she declares.

Naomi Osaka with a blinged out Labubu

TikTok/naomiosaka

There it is in all its glory.

Naomi Osaka with a blinged out Labubu

TikTok/naomiosaka

Probably more expensive than my car.

@naomiosaka

Allow me to introduce Billie Jean Bling #USOpen #labubu

♬ La BEW BEW – Lilz Bullz Official

It’s so iconic.

2025 09 07 22 12 14 Tennis Pro Naomi Osaka Shows Off The Most Blinged Out Labubu To Date, And Its Getting Pretty Wild

Did we mention it’s iconic?

2025 09 07 22 12 22 Tennis Pro Naomi Osaka Shows Off The Most Blinged Out Labubu To Date, And Its Getting Pretty Wild

ICONIC!

2025 09 07 22 12 42 Tennis Pro Naomi Osaka Shows Off The Most Blinged Out Labubu To Date, And Its Getting Pretty Wild

STOP BEING LAME, CALL IT ICONIC.

2025 09 07 22 13 05 Tennis Pro Naomi Osaka Shows Off The Most Blinged Out Labubu To Date, And Its Getting Pretty Wild

I don’t know, gang, can we be done with these already?

