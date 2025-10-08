Tennis Pro Naomi Osaka Shows Off The Most Blinged Out Labubu To Date, And It’s Getting Pretty Wild

Now and then, when the future seems dim and hope is hard to come by, I comfort myself in the knowledge that a few years from now, I’ll be done hearing about (and seeing) Labubus forever.

I would compare them to the Beanie Baby craze of the 2000s, except Beanie Babies were actually cute and cuddly, and thus functioned as nice toys for kids even after the speculative bubble burst.

Labubus are hideous and godless, and will simply vanish when this is finally over.

Until then, we’re still looking at escalating Labubu decadence, like this latest entry from professional tennis player @naomiosaka:

“I have the one and only 24 karat gold Labubu,” she declares.

There it is in all its glory.

Probably more expensive than my car.

It’s so iconic.

Did we mention it’s iconic?

ICONIC!

STOP BEING LAME, CALL IT ICONIC.

I don’t know, gang, can we be done with these already?

