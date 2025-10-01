The Power Was Out At Their Store, So Employees Amused Themselves Watching Customers Smack Into The Immobile Front Doors

When you work retail, you have to enjoy the highs when they come.

Even if they come in the form of laughing at people walking into doors.

When the power randomly went out at this store, opportunity knocked.

Check out all of the details below.

When our store lost power and people walked into the automatic doors One day in the middle of summer when it was blue sky outside and no wind whatsoever, the power went out in our grocery store after something fell on the power line. Cue the greatest day in retail of my life.

People didn’t seem to understand.

Obviously we had to close the store and tell people to leave and not let anyone in. And obviously the automatic doors were not working while there was no power. So while every employee in the store was running around telling people that they had to leave, PEOPLE WERE STILL SHOPPING WHILE THE POWER WAS OUT. I don’t mean just looking around being confused, literally strolling, taking things off shelves and putting them in their carts. We had to tell people multiple times to leave and they would look at us like we asked them to commit a crime.

But once they got them all out, the real fun began.

When everyone had left, that’s when the real fun began. People weren’t expecting the power to be out on a beautiful summer day so they would keep walking RIGHT into the doors. Nevermind that we had a HUGE sign on the door telling people that the power was lost and we weren’t open. Nope, just walk right into the doors, get mad, stomp their feet and walk away. I was peeing myself laughing so much. It was the greatest thing ever.

For some reason, the whole thing was really hard to grasp.

About an hour into this, someone went out to tell people that it was closed before they got to the doors and he came back and said that some lady had asked him if they could “open the store just for her.” Um, no?? We have no power?? Not to mention we had a liquor store attached to our store, and the looks on people’s faces when they couldn’t get in to get booze. Priceless. The only day of retail I wish I could experience again.

Sounds like a fun day.

Let’s find out if Reddit had fun reading about it.

That sounds about right.

Never a dull moment.

It’s messed up their days!

Does not compute.

You gotta take the bad with the good.

There’s just usually so much more of the former.

