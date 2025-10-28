The Term “Bathroom Camping” Is Spreading Across The Internet, But The Concept Has Been Around For Decades. Do You Camp In The Bathroom As An Escape?

For many people, the bathroom is more than a place to take care of their private business; it is a place to just get away from others.

People online have dubbed this concept ‘bathroom camping,’ and a popular TikToker talks about how he has been doing it for years.

He begins his video lying on his bed, and he says, “So, I just heard of the term ‘restroom camping,’ I’m not going to lie, now that I think about it, I’ve been doing that for the past 20 years of my life.”

I think just about everyone has done something like this. He goes on, “I’m a restroom camper. Every time something gets overstimulated in my life, if I’m at a party or something, or even if I’m at home and I feel like I’m overstimulated, let me go to the bathroom and let me refresh real quick.”

Yup, this is a very normal thing. But I guess it has a label now.

Next, he says, “There’s nothing like a little bathroom pep talk in the mirror. Telling yourself you got this, you’re good. Why can’t we normalize that, actually, or like I’m not going to lie, sometimes it gets to the point where I’m in there for a couple hours.”

First off, it is pretty normal. Secondly, a couple of hours is way too extreme.

He wraps up his video by saying, “Because in all actuality, who is going to bother you in the bathroom, who’s going to ask. They don’t know what you have going on in there. They aren’t going to ruin your privacy; they will just let you be.”

Well, not if you have little kids, but I get his point.

