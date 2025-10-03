Theme Park Guest Is Upset About The Price Of An Item In A Store, So The Manager Takes Over And Puts The Customer In Her Place

Have you ever been to a theme park, looked in the gift store and gotten sticker shock? Theme park souvenirs can be pretty expensive!

If you thought a souvenir cost more than it should, would you buy it anyway or complain about the price to the employees?

In this story, one customer overhears another customer who decides to take the second option.

Let’s see what happens when the manager steps in to deal with the customer.

The cashier doesn’t set the prices, scream at someone else. [Tales From a Theme Park?] BACKGROUND: I own and operate my own retail store. It’s actually a seasonal fireworks tent, but not like any fireworks tent you’ve seen before. It’s 2400 square feet of fireworks heaven, where the party, and the insanity, climax at midnight on the 4th of July and New Years Eve. This story has absolutely nothing to do with that.

He took his daughter to Universal Studios.

STORY: My daughter and I spent the day in an Orlando theme park yesterday (not run by a mouse). Not the best idea, since it was a holiday weekend, but she loves Harry Potter, and I love her, so daddy will brave the crowds when she really wants to go. While we were browsing in one of the stores, I saw some crazy lady going off on a poor cashier. I made my way near them so I could hear what was going on, partly because I felt like I should say something to the rude customer, but mostly because I’m nosy as hell.

He listened in on the conversation.

The customer was ranting about the price of something, and was basically accusing the cashier of trying to rip her off for charging so much. I honestly didn’t catch what item she was upset about, but apparently whatever it was, justified screaming at the poor female cashier behind the counter. The female cashier had to be in her teens, and she honestly looked like she was about to break down and cry at any time. I REEEEEALLY wanted to step in and say something to the loudmouth, but I was worried about getting into an argument with some stranger in front of my daughter.

The manager really protected the cashier.

Enter the store manager. The guy comes rushing over and plants himself between the screaming lady and the cashier. He did it so smoothly, I was jealous. He walked behind the counter and with a quick movement, used his arm to gently move the cashier back while placing himself in the line of fire.

The manager put the customer in her place.

While he was moving the cashier back and stepping in-between them, he was looking at the screaming lady. By stepping in, he broke the customers’ eye contact with the cashier, and took it over for himself. Smooth brother, smooth! Then, even more impressively, he told the ranting customer that if she was unhappy with the price SHE SHOULD LEAVE!

He was pleasantly surprised with how the manager handled the situation.

For those of you unfamiliar with theme parks in Orlando, this is definitely not the way it’s usually handled. Too often, the screaming guests get away with just about anything. Watching the outcome definitely made me feel good, and I was glad to see a manger stand up and put an unreasonable customer in their place. Ten minutes later I was spending $117.65 for an “Authentic Ravenclaw Robe”. Maybe the lady was right.

That last line made me laugh!

Yes, theme park souvenirs are not cheap, but nobody is forcing you to buy them. The manager did a great job.

