They’re Keeping A “Secret Family Recipe” A True Secret, But Others Aren’t Sure That’s The Right Thing To Do

AITA for gatekeeping my late aunt’s kugel recipe? This may sound silly, but I’m in a little family squabble over kugel (a Jewish noodle casserole).

Just last week my aunt passed away. I was home alone with our elderly dog while my husband and kids were away visiting my in-laws. That’s when I found out. So, I was unable to attend the funeral.

Less than a month ago, I had found my old recipe book that had gone missing 8 years prior during a move. I had searched endlessly for it because it had held my aunt’s coveted Kugel recipe. Over the years, I tried getting the recipe again from her and other family members, but none of them tasted the same. When I found my book and read the recipe, I realized that the reason none of them were the same was because I had written it in her kitchen as we made it together. I wrote down everything she said, including her funny ‘measurements’ like “1 cup, or 2..maybe ¼ box” It wasn’t just a recipe, it was a memory.

So, when she passed, I shared the story on Facebook. My cousin, her son, asked for the recipe. Of course, I sent it to him. But, then he asked me to post it on my Facebook. He even went as far as saying that if I didn’t do it, he would. I told him it felt odd and asked why. He said it would be nice so that anyone could make it.

I usually don’t like gatekeeping, but this feels different. This recipe took me years to recover. Even her own kids didn’t have it. It just feels like something that should stay in the family. So, AITA for not wanting to post it online for everyone?

The actual paper recipe is unquestionably yours to keep. Frame it. Treasure it. Pass it down as an heirloom.

But if she brought something good into this world, something that can be replicated forever with no harm to the original, why should that stay hidden with you?

