This Cashier Helped A Customer Spell Something, But Then She Accused Her Of Being Another Dumb American
by Ashley Ashbee
Insults come way too easily with some people. If they are directed to you at work, there’s not a lot you can do.
That’s where the customer in this story comes in.
See how he supported this cashier.
Took all I had not to tell her off.
I work at a big grocery store chain as a cashier. It’s pretty chill except for the occasional jerk. This one was a particular favorite of mine.
It’s a Saturday afternoon and we’re just jamming.
There was a problem with a customer.
The orchestra of registers beeping is a sweet sound when you know that your best cashiers are on.
Anyway, I start to get a long line and an older lady comes up and asks me how to spell the word zucchini. I start to spell it out.
“Z-u-c-”
“What?”
Louder I reply “Z-U-”
“What?”
Without being threatening I raise my voice. “Z-”
“WHAT???”
Then the lady behind her steps up and asks if she is from Canada? The woman replies yes.
The jerk then says “These Americans. They don’t even understand their own English. He’s ‘trying’ to say zed.”
But the insults are not over yet.
At this point im just flabbergasted.
So i quietly finish her order while they’re America bashing right in front of me.
“God these Americans are so stupid.” “It’s like trying to speak to a 5 year old,” and my favorite one, “He probably didn’t even get his high school degree!”
There is a customer behind them I’ve known for a while.
He knows I finished my associates degree and am halfway through my dual major in Elementary/Special Ed.
Fortunately, the cashier has an ally.
He steps up and lets them have it.
“Ladies, this young man is almost a special education teacher.
So before you be so rude and insult the person who is working 50 hours a week to pay his way through college, maybe understand that you are vacationing here and that if you don’t like America you can go back to your own country.
Besides, This young man here will be teaching your kids soon, because if they’re coming from you, they have to be intellectually disabled.”
They shut up. Ah customer chivalry, you never cease to amaze me with your timing.
Here is what folks are saying.
Making fun of people for spelling incorrectly is so awful. Ugh.
Same!
It’s bizarre how many people don’t know that there are language differences.
I see the irony, but I don’t think spelling incorrectly means you’re stupid.
VERY lucky! This is like a sitcom moment.
I hope the cashier is doing great!
