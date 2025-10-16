TikToker Catches A Husband On A Dating App While At Dinner With His Wife Of 17 Years

Is there anyone you can trust anymore? Even two seniors who seem to have been married forever may be hiding secrets.

That is just what this TikToker discovered, so they recorded it and published it for the world to see (and may have broken up a family in the process).

The video is short and simple. It is just an older couple who is out to dinner, with the caption, “Dinner with wife (men moment).”

But then, the TikToker zooms in on the phone that the husband is holding and finds that he is on an app called “Wing Talks,” which is a dating app. What is he doing on there when he is out to dinner with his wife?

Yikes, what kind of low-life would do something like this?

Don’t worry, this cheater got caught! The TikToker updated the description of the video to read, “Update: Family Found. Thanks for all your good and bad comments, reposts, etc. Her daughter found the video.”

That must have been awkward for the daughter to have to show it to her mom, but bringing cheaters to light is always a good thing.

The description ended with, “Unfortunately, it turned out they are really a married couple who’ve been together for 17 years.”

Wow, that poor wife. What kind of horrible human being texts an affair partner while out to dinner with his wife? I hope he loses everything in the divorce!

Why is it so hard for some people to be loyal?

Check out the video for yourself below.

@lenna.v1234 Upd: Fam found. Thanks for all your good and bad comments, reposts, etc. Her daughter found the video. Unfortunately, it turned out they are really a married couple who’ve been together for 17 years ♬ оригинальный звук – lenna.v1234

The people in the comments hate this guy, as they should.

This person calls out his terrible disrespect.

Yup, is he even trying that hard to hide it?

The heartless betrayal that some people exhibit is unbelievable.

17 years of marriage down the drain.

