TikToker Found An Ecosystem In A Jar He Made Years Ago And He Has No Idea What Is Growing Inside

Years ago, this TikToker did an experiment where he put some water and other things in a jar and sealed it up to see what would happen.

Well, it has been a while, and he came back to check it and found that there is a lot growing inside. He made a video showing the jar and asking people what it may be.

The video shows the jar from different angles, and he wrote the caption, “POV: The ecosystem jars I made 4 years ago. (Somebody please tell me what I created.).”

It looks like whatever is in there is doing quite well.

At one point, he zooms in on a brown thing that looks like a turtle head, which gets a lot of attention online. In the description of the video, he wrote, “How do I even get rid of this??”

I can’t imagine it is dangerous, but I’m not sure you would want to just dump it outside either.

What is really amazing is that after being sealed up for four years, whatever is inside can still survive, and by the looks of it, thrive. Someone in the comments asked, “What are you going to do if that falls on the floor and breaks?”

That’s a fair question. I can only imagine the smell.

In the end, it is likely best to just keep it closed and see what happens. Even if he does open it, though, it isn’t likely to be dangerous.

Personally, I would just put it back where I found it and check on it again in a few more years.

Check out the video for yourself to see if you can figure out what it is.

The people in the comments really have a lot to say.

This person is a zoologist and she says it is a crotolamo.

Here is someone who made a joke about it containing the next COVID virus.

Apparently it could be a giant water bug, which can bite.

Just growing monsters in a jar.

