Tired Of Target? Dollar Tree Customer Shows You How The Two Stores Stack Up For A Lot Of Common Goods
by Ben Auxier
Shopping for a bargain can be hard.
But today we’ve got a tip from TikTok user @rachelxburrows:
“‘DON’T COMPARE DOLLAR TREE TO TARGET'” reads the caption.
“Oh yeah, explain this then.”
“She picks up quite a lot of stuff.”
“Including some slightly more niche products.”
“So many options. This one’s so pretty for summer.”
“I have to re-up on my Airwix, and I love this scent. I also haven’t been able to find the watermelon and berries in a while, and this one’s so good, I have this one in right now and it’s phenomenal.”
“They even had…questionable products.”
@rachelxburrows
don’t sleep on @Dollar Tree 😉 #dollartree #dollartreefinds #dollartreehaul #dollartreemusthaves #dollartreeshopping #girlytips #dollartreebeautyfinds #asmr
The consensus was that this is NOT typical.
Most of these stores are living their tomato girl summers.
Yeah it’s not so much a single dollar anymore, but it’s still probably cheaper.
If only they all looked like this.
Happy bargain hunting.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.