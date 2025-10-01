October 1, 2025 at 6:48 am

Tired Of Target? Dollar Tree Customer Shows You How The Two Stores Stack Up For A Lot Of Common Goods

by Ben Auxier

Shopping in a Dollar Tree

Shopping for a bargain can be hard.

But today we’ve got a tip from TikTok user @rachelxburrows:

Shopping in a Dollar Tree

“‘DON’T COMPARE DOLLAR TREE TO TARGET'” reads the caption.

“Oh yeah, explain this then.”

Shopping in a Dollar Tree

“She picks up quite a lot of stuff.”

Shopping in a Dollar Tree

“Including some slightly more niche products.”

Shopping in a Dollar Tree

“So many options. This one’s so pretty for summer.”

Shopping in a Dollar Tree

“I have to re-up on my Airwix, and I love this scent. I also haven’t been able to find the watermelon and berries in a while, and this one’s so good, I have this one in right now and it’s phenomenal.”

Shopping in a Dollar Tree

“They even had…questionable products.”

don’t sleep on @Dollar Tree 😉 #dollartree #dollartreefinds #dollartreehaul #dollartreemusthaves #dollartreeshopping #girlytips #dollartreebeautyfinds #asmr

The consensus was that this is NOT typical.

Most of these stores are living their tomato girl summers.

Yeah it’s not so much a single dollar anymore, but it’s still probably cheaper.

If only they all looked like this.

Happy bargain hunting.

