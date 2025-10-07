Tour Guide Left A Tourist Who Kept Sleeping In, So The Tourist Got Mad At Her And Reported Her To The Agency

When you’re on a group tour, you need to be more responsible about your role in the group.

This woman is a young tour guide who takes groups to Sicily.

She ensures everyone is informed of departure times.

However, there is one tourist who overslept and was always late for the tour.

Eventually, this tourist missed a full-day trip, so she got blamed and scolded.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not waking up a tourist who overslept and missed the day trip she paid for? I’m (21F) a Bulgarian tour guide who accompanies groups to Sicily. On a recent trip, one woman who was traveling alone (mid-30s) was consistently oversleeping. The first day after we arrived, we had a day trip to Etna and Taormina. For which we depart at 8 am, as we do all other day tours.

This woman ensures that tourists are well-informed of their tour schedule.

I make sure that all tourists are informed of the departure times on the bus the day before. And they also have my number to call in case they forget, so I can remind them. They also all have printed-out pamphlets with the schedule made by the travel agency that I hand out. Which has the time for departure on it.

A female tourist arrived late, so she reminded everyone about her rule regarding tardiness.

All of the group was on time, except one woman. She was late by 10 minutes, which, okay, maybe she got caught up in something and was late. I excused it, then mentioned to the whole bus on the mic that I do not tolerate lateness like a forgotten possession. I only accept 15 minutes at most, in case of emergency. I also said that I must always be called and informed in case someone is running late. The trip went by okay otherwise.

The same tourist arrived late again the next day.

The next day, this same tourist was late again, by 25 minutes. Almost an entire half hour. I called her twice to no answer, and we were just about to leave without her. The, she came out running and got on the bus. She got lucky as the receptionist of the hotel asked me about a missing piece of info on the rooming list. This earned her some time.

This woman asked her if she could wake her up the next day, but she refused.

I reminded everyone again that I will not be waiting anymore for late tourists in the morning. And waking up on time is their responsibility. When we came back that evening, she asked me if I could “make sure to wake her up on time.” I reminded her a third time that I’m not responsible for waking people up. Everyone gets a printed itinerary with departure times, and I announce everything the day before.

She said it’s not part of her job to knock on people’s doors before the tour starts.

She kept saying, “No, no, just knock on my door if I’m not out by 8:15.” And I kept repeating, “I really can’t do that for everyone. Please set an alarm.” Well, on the day we were visiting Syracuse, she didn’t show up. I waited 15 minutes after the supposed departure time and called her twice to no response. So, I left with the bus and the rest of the group.

The female tourist got mad for missing the tour that day.

She called me in a panic about an hour later asking where we were. I explained the situation calmly. She got angry and said that I had one job. And that I cheated her out of the money she paid to go on that day trip. She missed the whole day trip and was furious the next day.

So now, she’s wondering if what she did was wrong and inconsiderate.

Later, she told the rest of the group that I abandoned her. She also called my agency, leaving a bad review about me. AITA for not personally waking up a grown woman despite warning her multiple times I wouldn’t?

You cannot expect others to carry the weight of your own responsibilities.

