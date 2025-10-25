Tourist Refused To Let A Stranger Into His Hotel Lobby For Safety Reasons, And She Lashed Out At Him Even Though He Offered Some Help

Hotel rules are meant to keep guests and their belongings safe.

AITA Visiting Krakow, did not allow person with no fob to enter fob protected hotel behind me Everyone has been extremely kind and helpful to me, as a first-time visitor to Poland. Our hotel requires a fob to access the unattended lobby where guests leave unattended luggage if arriving before check-in.

This man politely declined the guest’s request to let her in.

As I entered the hotel with my fob, a person was on her phone, waiting at the entry. She said she was trying to reach the management to gain access, but would come in behind me instead. I politely told her I could not let her in, but would contact management for her.

The guest told him to back off.

She tried to push the door forward and I continued to close it. She then told me to “eff off.” She was a middle-aged woman, dressed fine and didn’t look threatening.

So, he decided not to help her find someone who would assist her.

But it didn’t seem appropriate for me to let her enter. Especially when other guests had belongings in the side room, visible in the lobby. After she told me to back off, I did not attempt to find management to assist her. AITA?

He did the right thing. He doesn’t know her. He shouldn’t assume he can trust her.

You can’t just force yourself in by using anger or rudeness.

