Truck Driver In Training Stops At Gas Station, But A Little Old Lady Was Convinced He Worked There

Imagine going to a store in your work uniform and another customer mistakes you for an employee at that store.

What would you do if you told them that you don’t work there, but they didn’t believe you and kept insisting you were an employee?

In this story, one truck driver in training finds himself in that situation when he’s at a gas station in New Jersey.

A little old lady in convinced he works there.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I don’t work here, lady. I drive that truck over there. The story begins….. …With me, during my recent enrollment in a truck driving school. We were out learning how to maneuver a truck on local roads, and out instructor wanted to grab some food from Wawa. (Yes, the region is the NE USA). We parked the truck, and got out, heading inside to grab drinks and snacks before we got back out on the road.

He realized someone thought he was an employee.

Next thing I know, I feel a sharp tug on my sleeve. At this point, I should point out that I am wearing a hi-viz vest, jeans, boots and a black t-shirt. I DID kinda look like an employee. Lady: Young man, come fill up my car for me, chop chop. (Yes, she did actually say that.) Me: Ma’am, I’m not allowed to pump gas. I don’t work here.

The lady refuses to believe him.

Lady: Don’t give me that, little boy. You have a vest on, you work here. Get back to work and pump my gas. (By now you should realize I am in the Horrible Great state of New Jersey.) Me: Seriously, I don’t work here. Never have. Lady: Well, you obviously work at a gas station. Only gas station laborers use vests like that. Me (Walking to truck): And construction workers. And Dock workers. And police officers. And *gasp* TRUCK DRIVERS IN TRAINING! Lady, I drive that truck over there. The big red one with the gray trailer.

She’s really not giving up.

Lady (Visibly Angry): I COMMAND YOU TO PUMP MY GAS! WHAT IS SO HARD FOR YOU TO UNDERSTAND I took my leave from crazy, shaking my head and walking away. She stared as I did just what I said and climbed up into the cab, then started that wonderfully loud Mercedes diesel. Meanwhile, an ACTUAL employee had been standing by what I assume was her car, looking annoyed. On the plus side, a kid coming out of the Wawa wanted my to blow the air horn. Which I was happy to do.

What’s funny is that an actual employee was there the whole time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I’m sure she will!

This is weird.

It’s not 2018 anymore and this is still true! Crazy!

Someone from New jersey apologizes.

There are lots of jobs where the uniform includes a vest.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.