Two Women Plan A Girls Day Of Shopping And Lunch, But When One Woman Decides To Bring Her Boyfriend, The Other Woman Decides To Change The Plans

AITA for changing plans when my friend wanna bring her bf to our girls hangout? Background: Me and old colleague (both F) are pretty close and we hang out once in a while (like every half year) . Last week we figured its time to meet again, so we made plans for this sunday to have lunch and shopping. She got some discount vouchers and we’ve both been excited about this girls day doing girls stuff – or i guess just me.

Tonight she suddenly asked if her boyfriend could join…said she wanted bf to help “check out her items”. I personally don’t like it when someone suddenly decide to bring their other half to a planned date. also not comfortable shopping with someone else’s bf – like making him wait around, showing a guy my try ons. But out of politeness i felt i couldn’t say no.

This is where i could be TA – I told her how about we’ll have lunch, but i’ll skip shopping because I dont have much I wanna buy. And now she isnt replying my messages so i feel she may be mad. But to be honest my mood for this meet up is also ruined, I just wanted to have a quick lunch and leave. AITA for cancelling shopping?

