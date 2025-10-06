Upset Customer Started Mentioning The Name Of A Market Manager, But A Bank Employee Called His Bluff

Some people think that name-dropping will get them special treatment.

When Name Dropping Goes Horribly Right I used to work in retail, but now I work at a bank. It’s a small bank “chain,” and the employees are familiar with each other, regardless of position. This story is about my coworker. She’s middle-aged and very bubbly, sociable, and happy. The customers love her (even the mean, grouchy ones).

So, the other day, my coworker gets a check through the drive-thru that the customer wants to cash. She can’t do it. It’s made out to the customer and his wife. The check’s not written on our bank, the wife isn’t in the car, and she’s not on the account we’ll cash it against. We have no proof that the wife actually signed it, or any way to confirm the wife’s signature. My coworker very politely tells the customer this.

The customer got upset and drops this: “I know (Name of State Market Manager)!” My coworker is still pleasantly smiling. She says, “OK, I’ll give him a call now.” She then tells us the upset customer will be coming into the bank. My coworker then proceeds to pick up the phone and calls the market manager to confirm that he knows the customer. And to get the okay to cash this check.

The guy walks in just as my coworker is putting down the phone. She cheerfully informs him she called the market manager and everything is a-ok! She then jokes that if there’s any problem, the market manager knows where the customer lives. They’re neighbors, by the way.

Meanwhile, the customer says quietly, “You didn’t need to call him.” He didn’t say too much after that. When he left, I cracked up. Don’t name drop if you can’t handle the consequences!

Name-dropping can be a tricky game that leads to unexpected results.

