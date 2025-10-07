Wedding Guest With Dietary Restrictions Discreetly Brought Her Own Meal From Home, But The Groom’s Mother Accused Her Of Disrespecting The Family

Weddings often revolve around sharing a meal, but the reality is that not everyone can partake in the same dishes.

One woman knew her medical condition wouldn’t allow her to eat the food the wedding caterer prepared, so when she snuck out to eat her own food from home, the groom’s mother dramatically called her out.

What was supposed to be a celebratory evening then took an awkward turn.

AITA for bringing my own food to a wedding? So I (36F) went to my college friend’s wedding last weekend. I was really excited for it—she’s a good friend, and I wanted to celebrate.

The issue is I have a medical condition that means I can’t eat certain common ingredients (gluten and dairy). It’s not a fad diet or a preference; I get very sick if I eat them. I mentioned this on the RSVP card where it asked about dietary restrictions.

The bride told me the venue couldn’t guarantee anything gluten- or dairy-free because of cross-contamination, but she hoped I’d “make do with the salad and fruit.”

I didn’t want to cause trouble, so I just quietly brought a small container of safe food in my bag (literally just grilled chicken and rice).

When dinner was served, I discreetly went outside for five minutes, ate it quickly, then came back in to join everyone. I didn’t make a scene, didn’t bring smelly food, didn’t take anything away from the event.

Turns out the groom’s mother saw me with the container outside and apparently told a bunch of people I was “disrespecting the caterer” and “making the couple look cheap.” At the reception, she confronted me and said I was “embarrassing the family” and that I should’ve just eaten beforehand if I had an issue.

I explained that I wanted to be there for the full event and didn’t want to faint or get sick. She rolled her eyes and said I was selfish and that the wedding is “about the couple, not about your diet.” Some of our mutual friends also agree that I made a jerk move and made the couple look bad.

I’m wondering if I really crossed a line. I didn’t want to draw attention, but maybe I should’ve handled it differently. So, AITA for bringing my own food to a wedding?

