Wife Fed Starving Kitten Outside Her Door And Then Let It Inside The Apartment, But When Her Husband Found Out, He Demanded She Take It Back Outside Because Of Their Baby

When a tiny kitten won’t stop crying outside, it’s tough not to get involved.

So, what would you do if you fed a starving kitten and it ended up in your apartment, but your husband told you to throw it out because of the baby?

Would you agree with him? Or would you refuse and try to keep him?

In the following story, one wife finds herself dealing with this exact situation and is unsure what to do.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for letting a stray kitten into our apartment with a baby This afternoon, I heard a cat crying very loudly and urgently in our apartment building’s open stairwell for over half an hour. So I decided to see if I could give him some tuna. I opened the door, and he was right outside. So I opened the can of tuna and put it in front of him, and he started eating. It was actually a very starved young kitten, not a cat. A few minutes after this, the door was still open, and I was petting the kitten and letting him eat the tuna when my neighbors let their dogs off the leash. They ran up the stairs, scaring the kitten into my apartment.

She cleaned the kitten up and checked him over.

I wiped the kitten all over with non-scented baby wipes, and he had no signs of fleas, ticks, or skin infections. There are no other signs that he is sick. He’s pretty tiny, maybe 3-4 weeks old, and extremely skinny and skeletal. He’s extremely friendly, cuddly, and sweet. I texted my husband (28m) to ask if we could keep him, and he got very angry that I allowed him to stay in the apartment at all. Our baby is four months old, but doesn’t have any health conditions that make her more susceptible. Anyways, he demanded I throw the kitten out immediately and called me irresponsible and disgusting for entertaining this stray kitten at all. AITA?

Wow! Some people just don’t like cats, but he didn’t have to use such harsh words.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about what happened here.

This person thinks that throwing the kitten back outside was horrible.

Here’s someone who had several pets when her child was born.

This reader offers some valid points.

Yet another person who doesn’t think the kitten should be thrown back outside.

She should find a rescue to help. In the meantime, she should secure the kitten and keep it away from her baby.

