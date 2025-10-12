Wife Forgets To Stock The Fridge For Her Husband, So When He Returns Home From A Trip To No Food, He Turned His Frustration Into Blame

Marriages are built on give and take, but sometimes one person expects more than the other should have to give.

So when her husband returned from an international trip, he was frustrated to see the fridge wasn’t stocked to his liking.

But his irritation quickly shifted into blaming her for something he could have easily handled himself.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not stocking the fridge for my husband after his business trip? My husband went out of the country for a business trip and returned home over the weekend. I was out of town visiting friends when he returned.

Her husband soon issued a complaint about the state of the house when he returned.

His gripe was that he was left with “no food.”

This immediately rubbed her the wrong way.

For context, I do the majority of the grocery shopping (~90/10), and he does his share of other chores, etc. I admit, there was not a refrigerator full of fresh food because I did not go to the store that week.

She feels like there were still plenty of options for him.

However, I can attest there was a freezer with several meals and a pantry with food that could’ve been prepared. Perhaps not what he was hoping for, but there were some options. Also, we live in a major city with plenty of grocery stores and restaurants within walking distance. Again, not ideal after a red-eye international flight, but options.

But when he persisted, the two began to argue.

At first it wasn’t a big deal—more of a joke—but when he repeatedly made jabs at me about it, I stood up for myself and now it’s a full-blown argument. We are both stubborn people. I can acknowledge that it would’ve been nice if I had stocked the fridge upon his return from the trip.

She resents him depending on her for something he’s fully capable of doing himself.

However, I work a full-time job myself, and I see it as we are both capable adults at providing food for ourselves when the other is busy. I’ve got to know, AITA in this situation?

This situation started as a simple complaint about groceries, but it’s since turned into something much bigger.

What did Reddit think?

Any adult man should be fully capable of procuring food on his own.

Who doesn’t want a good excuse to order out every once in a while?

Surely this is weaponized incompetence.

Sometimes there’s something to be said for anticipating your partner’s needs.

Sure, maybe she could have been more thoughtful, but her husband also could have been more independent.

Next time, maybe better communication could save them both a headache.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.