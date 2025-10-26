Wife Refused To Give One Of Her Cats To Her Ex-Husband, So Now He’s Threatening To Hire A Lawyer

Pets can feel like true family members, especially during difficult times.

Imagine going through a divorce, and your ex wants to take one of your cats. Would you agree to split up your cats, or would you refuse?

This woman was going through a sudden and painful divorce.

Her husband left across the country and ended their marriage over text.

Now, to make it even worse, he wants one of her cats.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not letting my soon to be ex-huband take one of our cats I am going through a divorce, across the country from my ex. He moved out very suddenly to figure himself out and then just decided he was done with it all and decided to end our marriage over text. We have 2 cats that were found in my parents’ yard and I brought home when we were still dating.

This woman treats her cats as her “kids.”

We each have a closer bond with one of the cats than the other, but I love them both and just got a large tattoo of them. They’re the only “kids” I have or want. Here’s where the issue comes up. When he left, he said he wouldn’t take them from me, but he now is asking for the one he is bonded to. I told him unequivocally no, because he abandoned me and them months ago.

She told her ex-husband that they shouldn’t split them up.

He shouldn’t split them up. They are litter mates and have never lived apart from each other. Taking her across the country in a move would be stressful for no reason. I have always been the one to take them to the vet, get their shots, etc.

Her ex responded by saying he’s going to hire a lawyer to help him with this case.

He said he is going to hire a lawyer to fight me for this cat. I don’t think he has any ground to stand on legally here. But it is stressing me out, and these cats are the only “family” I have in the state I live in now. I don’t want one of them taken from me when this wasn’t even my choice or decision in the first place.

Now, she’s torn between letting him take one of the cats and keeping them both with her.

Before anyone asks, I honestly don’t have much context to give about why he left me. He has essentially said he just doesn’t love me anymore and had no desire to work on it. It’s an odd situation, and this is making it feel very nasty. Should I let him take her to keep peace, or stand my ground and keep her with me?

