Wife’s Hubby Took Sick Days Just To Game All Day, And She Got Angry When He Refused To Help For Even One Hour

Many couples struggle to balance work, parenting, and household chores.

One woman’s husband decided his “sick days” were just for video games and vegging, but when she found herself still stuck with making dinner and cleaning, she started to question how fair that balance really was.

Read on for the full story.

AITA | Bonus day off work ≠ contributing nothing at home? My husband has 15 days of sick time and 4 weeks vacation. He’ll randomly decide to take a day, probably once a month, to chill at home after he drops our toddler off at daycare. I work from home. I don’t have as generous vacation or sick time.

Her husband usually likes to do as little as possible on these days off.

When he takes his sick day, he takes over the office and games all day. Totally fine — he grabs our extra monitor from the basement and sets up my station for me at the dinner table.

But of course, this leaves her with even more extra work.

BUT I get really annoyed that he has all this bonus time that could be used to toss a load in the laundry (5 minutes) or get dinner ready so that I don’t have to try to balance my last hour of work (4–5pm) with trying to get supper ready before my toddler gets home (at 5pm).

Her husband doesn’t seem to think it’s that big of a deal, but she wants him to see her side of the story for once.

He says that he wants me to pretend that he’s still at work, so that he doesn’t have to do anything. That he’s choosing a chill day. He says he won’t take them anymore if I’m just going to guilt him, but I literally just want him to take the last hour of the day to do some picking up, and make dinner. AITA?

She’s beginning to wonder why his comfort is more important the rest of the family’s needs.

What did Reddit think?

