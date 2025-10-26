Woman And Her Boyfriend Have Different Views On Pets And Kids, So They Got Into A Heated Argument

Values often differ when it comes to family and pets.

This woman got into an argument with her boyfriend.

Apparently, they have conflicting views on whether pets can be considered family.

For her, getting attached to a pet is normal, but for him, it can be unhealthy.

Which side are you on? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for saying loving your dog like your kid isn’t pathological? My boyfriend and I got into an argument. I’m honestly confused if I’m the jerk here or if he’s just being dramatic. He says if someone doesn’t make a clear separation between their actual human kid and their “dog kid,” that’s pathological. Like… a legit mental illness.

This woman is a senior college student in Psychology, so she has learned what “pathology” means.

His exact words were that if our pet ever got cancer or some other expensive disease, he would just let it die. Because “we’re not rich, and that money should go to my future kid. A human child is always more valuable than a cat or dog.” For context, I’m a senior in psych undergrad, so I’ve actually learned what pathology means. To me, calling your dog your baby isn’t a disorder. Unless it’s destroying your life, your finances, or your relationships, it’s just… attachment.

She thinks it’s normal to get attached to your pet, but her boyfriend thinks it’s unhealthy.

Tons of people do it and it’s normal. I told him that if I didn’t have savings, I wouldn’t adopt either a kid or a pet. To me, that’s just being responsible. But he doubled down saying he “knows better” and that I’m wrong. Because in his eyes, treating a dog like your kid is automatically unhealthy.

Now, she’s wondering if she was just overreacting.

Now, I’m sitting here wondering: am I overreacting by getting annoyed? Am I the jerk for pushing back? Or is he the one being extreme by throwing around “pathological” just because his values are different?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Respecting each other’s values and beliefs is crucial in a relationship.

