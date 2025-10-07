Woman Asks Her Stepmom To Give Her A Ride To The Bank, But Dad Gets Mad At Her For Being Manipulative

Imagine not having a car. You would have multiple options for how to get where you’re going such as walking, public transportation or Uber, but if you had a friend or family member with a car, you might be tempted to ask them for a ride.

The woman in today’s story asked her stepmom for a ride, and her stepmom seemed perfectly happy to help.

Then her dad heard about it and got really upset.

Now, she’s wondering if she actually did something wrong. Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for not admitting to manipulating my stepmother Me F(22) Bf M(22) my dad (59) and his wife (56) So I don’t have a car, and my city is massive, sometimes I bum a ride from my parents to avoid taking the bus. I live on my own with my bf.

I heard my dads wife was coming to pick up my mom to run some errands and we both live in the same complex, so I asked if we could bum a ride to a bank around midtown, close to a bookstore and a grocers we planned to visit after our visit to the bank.

It seemed to work out fine.

They agreed and we rode along to their errand before they dropped us off at the bank. Along the way, my dad wife asked why we were going so far across town. And I explained it was because we were going to the bookstore afterwards. She said it was fine, and we went along our business. She dropped us off, and we went our separate ways.

Change of plans.

After we arrived at the bank our appointment was cancelled last minute, and we ended up catching the bus to the bookstore earlier than expected, around 45 mins after getting there. My dad called and asked why I was spending money at the store (he has a history of being angry at me for my shopping habits even though I am financially independent) I explained I was returning something, and we were getting coffee.

Her dad sounds pretty controlling.

He proceeded to accuse me of not saying what bank we were going to, and that I purposefully didn’t to manipulate his wife into driving us farther than she’d be willing to go, which wasn’t my intention. I explained this, and said I would apologize as I wasn’t trying to mislead her. But he wouldn’t accept that. He insisted I admit to being manipulative so I could spend money and that I knew I was making her go to that side of town even though she normally doesn’t travel that far from home. He also said I “know their schedules and should be aware of and plan for what times they do things”

She stood up to her dad.

I told him that his problems may be big to him, but they are insignificant to the people around him, and that if she wasn’t able to we could have easily caught the bus, but she never said no. Now he’s very angry with me and says he’s not going to give us rides anymore. I said that’s fine, because I have an electric scooter and we are perfectly able to catch the bus.

There’s another completely unrelated reason she was annoyed at her dad.

This isn’t the first time he has done this, recently last month, he was angry that we didn’t answer our phones when he and his wife both called back to back at 5:00 in the morning. Even though we explicitly told him that due to our work schedules we don’t normally wake up till 6-7:30. He insisted we “need to answer when he calls no matter what” Was I being manipulative?

Might be time to get a car or stop asking for rides. Her dad is definitely overreacting, but it’d be easy to stay away from the drama.

