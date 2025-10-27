Woman Bought Her First Home Through Hard Work And Discipline, But Her Family Thinks It’s Unfair That Her Sister Doesn’t Have One

Success often comes from years of discipline and sacrifice.

AITA for not buying my sister a house even though I could afford to? I’m 26F and just bought my first home. It’s moderate sized but, honestly, very impressive for my age. I’ve worked extremely hard over the years to maximize my wealth.

My sister is 25, and unlike me, she hasn’t been proactive. I’ve tried to help her in the past with budgeting and career advice. I even offered to connect her with opportunities. She always brushed it off. She’s still renting and seems fine with that.

Now, instead of congratulating me, my family is upset. They think it’s unfair that I own property while my sister doesn’t. Some have even suggested that I should buy her a house, too. Technically, I could afford another property, but I’m putting that money aside to start a business.

She doesn’t understand why they are siding with her sister rather than being happy for her.

I honestly don’t understand why I’m expected to buy a house for someone who won’t accept my help. She hasn’t put in the same effort. She is capable of renting like most people our age. AITA for refusing to buy my sister a house, even though my family thinks I should?

Hard work should not be punished by unreasonable expectations.

