Woman Catches Her Boyfriend Snacking On His Toenails, So She Tells Him To Brush His Teeth And Threatens To Break Up With Him

A lot of people have bad habits, but some bad habits are worse than others.

Imagine dating someone who had a bad habit that you thought was really gross.

Would you try to ignore it, or would you threaten to break up with them if they didn’t stop?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For Making My Boyfriend Brush his Teeth After Eating his Toenails I F20 have been with M24 for 4 months. I just caught him picking the underneaths of his toenails and eating them along with the nails.

She gave him an ultimatum.

I told him I would breakup with him if I ever caught him doing it again and made him brush his teeth.

He got upset with me and didn’t want to brush them because he did it earlier. AITA for telling him I won’t kiss him until he brushes his teeth and I’ll break up with him if I see it happening again.

That is so gross! No, she is not in the wrong.

Her boyfriend is clearly the one in the wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

