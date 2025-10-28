Woman Chose To See Old College Buddies Over A Scheduled Hangout With Her Hometown Friends, So Now She’s Dealing With Upset People Who Felt Left Behind

Friendships thrive on honesty and understanding.

If you had plans with one group of friends, would you ever consider canceling those plans to hang out with friends you don’t see very often?

This woman is reconnecting with her longtime hometown friends, Lisa and Mary.

They planned to go out on the weekend, but she received another invitation, this time from college friends she doesn’t see very often.

She had to decide which group of friends to hang out with, and she’s not sure if she made the right decision.

AITA for canceling plans I recently graduated college and have been living at home. My two friends, I’ll call them Lisa and Mary, are also in the same boat. These are my hometown friends I’ve known since middle school. Since being back, we’ve hung out at least twice a week. Usually, this consists of dinner on a weekday and then going out to the bars on the weekends. Basically, we hang out every week.

This woman agreed to go out with Lisa and Mary on Saturday.

So on a Tuesday, Lisa asks if we all want to go out on Saturday. I agree. Friday rolls around and I get a text from my college friend. She said that our other friend is visiting and that I should come down for the weekend. We haven’t seen each other for 3 months because we all live pretty far from each other.

She thought about refusing to join her college friends, but she doesn’t see them often.

I was originally going to say I couldn’t. But my thought process was that I rarely get to see them both because we live far, and we’re all occupied with work, so I knew I wouldn’t have a chance to see them really anytime soon. Plus, I go out with Lisa and Mary every single weekend.

She cancelled on Lisa and Mary and apologized for backing out last minute.

I also want to add that I don’t like routine and I like doing new things as well, and this was a “new thing” I wanted to do with people I haven’t seen for a while. So I told Lisa and Mary and explained the whole situation and apologized for it being so last minute. I also said I would be happy to go out next weekend if they wanted.

She later found out that they got upset about her cancellation.

Lisa replies with, “Um, ok,” and Mary doesn’t even respond. A few days go by and I reach out to Mary and ask if everything’s okay between us. She says, “The whole going out situation just really upset me.” She says she wants to talk from here but where do I go about this? Is my perspective valid? I just don’t know if I’m completely in the wrong.

Was she wrong to bail on her hometown friends for her college friends?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

