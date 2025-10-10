Woman Confronted The Bus Driver After He Drove Past The Metro Station Without Stopping, But Then He Snapped Back That She Never Rang The Bell

Public transit is usually predictable, but sometimes one small change can throw your whole routine off.

So, what would you do if your bus driver drove right past the stop you always use?

Would you stay quiet and deal with being late? Or would you call them out for missing it?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact dilemma and decides to confront the driver.

Here’s what happened next.

AITA for confronting the bus driver for missing my stop? I (21F) take the bus to the metro station every morning, and it always stops there without me ringing the bell. However, it didn’t this time. I asked my mom about it, and she said that it’s supposed to stop there without me ringing the bell.

He and the bus driver had a few words.

When the driver drove past it, I told him he missed my stop. He raised his voice at me, saying I didn’t ring the bell, and I said it was supposed to stop here. Thanks to him, I had to walk to the station and will likely be running late to work. AITA?

Yikes! There must’ve been a better way to handle this.

Let’s check out what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer her.

This person thinks she should ring the bell and not listen to her mother.

Here’s a good point.

According to this person, the bell is there for a reason.

According to this reader, she should take it as a learned lesson.

This was all on her! As others mentioned, she needs to take it as a learning experience and make sure to ring the bell from now on.

