Woman Discovered Who Was Leaving Mystery Gifts On Their Door, But She’s Not Sure If She Should Tell Her Roommate

Mystery gifts can be exciting to some, but creepy to others.

If you found out who was leaving mystery gifts at your door, would you tell your roommate, or would you let her enjoy the mystery?

This woman has a roommate who has been receiving mysterious gifts.

Her roommate thinks they are from a secret admirer at work, but she later discovered who the real gift-giver was.

Now, she is torn between protecting her roommate’s happiness and preventing a potentially uncomfortable situation.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not telling my roommate that her “mystery gifts” are actually from our landlord? I (26F) live with my roommate “Sarah” (24F) in this decent apartment we’ve been renting for about 8 months. The rent’s pretty reasonable, which helps since I’m trying to keep some money saved up for emergencies. Anyway, Sarah keeps getting these random gifts left outside our door. Like really nice stuff, too—fancy chocolates, flowers, even an expensive-looking scarf last week.

This woman saw who was leaving the gifts on their door.

She’s been convinced it’s this guy from her work who she thinks has a crush on her. Honestly, she’s been kinda giddy about the whole thing. Here’s where it gets weird though. Last month, I was coming back from grocery shopping. I saw our landlord, Mr. Chen, leaving one of those gift bags by our door.

She has been contemplating whether to tell the truth to Sarah or keep it a secret.

I asked him about it, and he told me that he got lucky this week at Stake, and now, he’s basically looking to give back to the community. That lowkey didn’t sound bad. I’ve been debating whether to tell her for weeks now. On one hand, it’s super creepy, and she should probably know. On the other hand, she seems genuinely happy about the mystery admirer thing. I don’t want to ruin that for her.

She doesn’t want to ruin their relationship with the landlord

Plus, we’ve got a good rental situation, and I’m worried about making things awkward with the landlord. My friend thinks I’m being a jerk for not warning Sarah. But, honestly, part of me thinks ignorance is bliss here. Like what if she confronts him and he gets weird about our lease or something. AITA for keeping this to myself?

Is this the right time to keep a secret, or does her roommate deserve to know the truth?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person makes a good point.

Here’s a similar thought from this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another valid point from this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Happiness built on a lie never lasts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.