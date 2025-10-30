Woman Feels Betrayed Because Her Sister Took Advantage Of Her For A Wedding, But Now Won’t Speak To Her At All, So She Demands To Be Repaid Thousands

Family drama can be very painful for many people. What would you do if your sister tried to mend fences with you so that you would come to her wedding, but as soon as it was over, she stopped talking to you entirely?

That is what happened to the sister in this TikTok video, so she is talking to her mom about it, but mom is taking the sister’s side!

The video takes place at their house, with the woman standing in the doorway to her mom’s room. There is a caption that says, “POV: You just found out your sister only started speaking to you so you’d do stuff for her wedding.”

She begins by saying, “This is something new. Pua’s point wasn’t just to be performative for the wedding. Sonia used it as an opportunity to get what she needed from me, me to show up at her wedding, people not to ask questions, me to pretend that I’m talking to her, and then as soon as the wedding is over, she goes back to not caring, treating me like **** and wanting to stay in touch with my abusive ex-boyfriend.”

Wow, that sounds awful. The mom then says, “Anyway, it doesn’t matter, we don’t want to talk about the wedding, the wedding’s happened and it’s finished. You were performative as well.”

What? Mom is just trying to move past this and not acknowledge her sister did this type of thing.

TikTok/dinadoesitallThe young woman then gets upset with her mom and says, “This is actually bull****. I want my money back. Send me my money that I spent on your hen, on your wedding, on outfits, on everything. I want it all back. That’s insane, you actually got me to spend thousands of pounds and spend my time and my energy planning stuff for you, like doing stuff for you, showing up for you.”

The mom then says, “Some of that was self-serving for you.”

What? Mom is not listening at all, and is just taking the sister’s side.

The video ends with her saying, “Imagine I just started speaking to someone to have them at my wedding and then just treated them like **** afterwards. Like, that is narcissism, that is not ok.”

She is never going to get through to her mom.

Sadly, her best bet is to just get some distance from the family.

