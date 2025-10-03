Woman Has No Plans Of Coming Out To Her Family, So She Told Her Girlfriend She Might Never Meet Them

Coming out to your family can be a very difficult task.

Imagine dating someone and wanting to meet their family, but they don’t want you to meet their family.

This woman has a girlfriend who wanted to meet her family, but she never plans on introducing her girlfriend to her family.

Is she wrong for thinking this way?

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my girlfriend I’ll probably never introduce her to my family? I (20F) have been dating my girlfriend (23F) for about a year. Our relationship is pretty open. She’s already introduced me to her family, and they’ve been nothing but kind and welcoming.

A week ago, my girlfriend asked when she might get to meet my family. I had to tell her I couldn’t take her to meet them because I hadn’t outed myself to them. My girlfriend said she understands and can wait until I feel ready. To which I told her, I’ll probably never feel ready.

She got upset. She said I’m not viewing our relationship seriously. AITA for refusing to introduce my girlfriend to my family? And am I wrong to basically tell her I might never come out to them?

Nobody wants a secret relationship.

