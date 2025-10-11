Woman Hosts All The Family Parties, So When Her Sister Wants To Host One, She Says She’s Breaking The Tradition

Sibling rivalry is a thing! But how would you deal with it when sparked in front of other family members?

AITA for quickly shutting down my sister after trying to change tradition? I (45F) hosted my family’s Easter dinner at my house last Friday evening. (we don’t do it on Sunday because we all go to church together and some of my family work after). Usually, most of my mom’s side comes and there’s a lot of us, lots of aunts, cousins, grandkids, you name it. I have quite a big house with a big backyard. I have two kids and there’s a playroom in my basement. When I got the house about 10 years ago, most of my family said that I should host because my house was perfect for it. I took it as a compliment and started hosting most family events for the past 10ish years. I love to host and I love getting all of my family together, it’s kinda my thing.

My sister (42F) and I have always had a competitive relationship, but still a very loving one. She always wanted to up me in grades or in sports when we were younger. Then in our 20s she always wanted to be the first in major accomplishments like marriage or kids. When I started hosting, she would make sarcastic digs at my hosting skills like food or conversations. She even told me she thought she would be a better host in a private conversation. I still very much love my sister, but sometimes I think she envies me with how she treats me.

As Easter was wrapping up, and everyone was saying their long goodbyes (midwest goodbyes LOL), my sister decided to make a little announcement right before she walked out the door. Something along the lines of “ before I leave, I wanted to say I’m going to host 4th of july this year!” I was quite surprised because she had not told me this and she knows quite well that I have been hosting every holiday. Most of the family didn’t really know what to say because it was just out of the blue. Now, this is where I might be the in the wrong. I quickly said “Oh, sorry (sister’s name), but I was already planning on hosting since I’ve been doing that for the past decade.”

I wasn’t trying to come off as overly mean, but I also didn’t want to get walked on and just give up to my sister’s action. She quickly shot back about how she wants to “take some pressure off my back” and how I don’t need to do everything all the time. The way she said it felt mean and snarky. So I told her that I didn’t feel pressure since I’m used to it, and then if she wants to host, she should let me know ahead of time instead of two months beforehand. We both were being a little bit snarky and passive-aggressive. After my comment, she said “ok well, maybe Thanksgiving!” and left.

I plan on texting my sister about it soon, but I have not talked to her since. I felt bad because I had done it in front of my family, and I got a couple texts afterwards asking if I was OK and that she shouldn’t try to break tradition. Whilst my parents ( specifically ) and some other family members told me I was being an ******* for not just letting her do something for once. AITA?

