Woman Made It Clear That She Wasn’t Up For A Meet Up Yet, But This Man Insisted And Even Went To Her Apartment Building

Respect in any relationship means listening when someone says no.

AITA for being upset that a guy came to my apartment after I told him I wasn’t up for seeing him this weekend? I (30sF) have been talking to a guy (40sM) for a while whilst I was out of the country, and we have discussed meeting up when I got back last week. We’re not officially together, but we’ve been getting closer and making plans to meet. We talk on the phone, FT, and message each other pretty much daily.

We had tentative plans to meet up this weekend, but because my body hates jet lag, nothing was confirmed. On Friday, I told him times that I wasn’t up for seeing him. I’ve been jet lagged, exhausted, dealing with a lot of stuff here, and just wanted to rest and reset. I tried to keep it light and humorous, but I thought I was being clear that I wasn’t available.

He’s kept on pushing it despite what I’ve said. I put my phone on DND and went to bed early. When I woke up, I saw I had multiple missed calls and messages from him in the early hours. In the last one, he said that he had been at my apartment building.

I never invited him, and I definitely didn’t tell him to come over. I had shared where I live, so he knew the building, but not which apartment I live in. I don’t have an issue with him knowing the building details. We’ve shared enough that I do feel comfortable with him. And honestly, I’m disappointed that I’ve not felt up to seeing him.

I feel a bit weird that he showed up even though I’d already said I wasn’t up for it. He seemed to think it was a sweet or funny gesture. But to me it’s making me think he’s crossed a boundary.

Now, I’m second-guessing myself. I never literally wrote “do not come to my apartment” or “I am not seeing you this weekend.” But I thought what I said was clear enough. Am I overreacting for feeling weird about this, or AITA for being upset?

