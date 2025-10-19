Woman Misses A Few CrossFit Classes To Celebrate Her Sister’s Wedding, But Her Coach Tries To Guilt Trip Her About It

One year postpartum and grieving the loss of her newborn, a woman found solace in fitness—hitting her CrossFit box several times a week.

But when family flew in for her sister’s wedding, she chose to skip workouts to spend time with them.

Was that the wrong decision? It was according to her coach!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for choosing family over fitness? I am a fitness enjoyer and currently 1 year postpartum. My angel died 3 days after him being born and fitness really helped me take my mind off things. So I got back on my old crossfit box and worked out at least 3x a week. The past 2 weeks, I wasn’t able to attend because it was my sister’s wedding and we have lots of relatives that went home for the event so I really wanted to spend some time with them. Suddenly, my gym coach sent me a message which made me feel that he was guilt-tripping me into missing training.

He didn’t like her excuses.

He told me why I missed training the other day when I could have worked out in the morning before I went out with my relatives. He was counting my schedule and telling me that I could have attended the classes prior to being out. I also told him that I was sick because of exhaustion. And he told me that if I was sick, why would I spend it on a vacation instead of just resting and told me probably that I am NOT THAT SICK.

Their friends but not that good of friends.

From the beginning, I told him that I just wanted to take my mind off things and not be reprimanded of not being consistent. I felt like he was guilt-tripping me on not being able to attend the gym. My gym instructor is still young and workout has been his only work ever since and sometimes, I don’t know if he understands that every individual has a life of their own outside of the gym. Note: We became friends overtime but we’re not the tell everything type of friend just casual sharing of stories friends. I enjoy his company outside of working out.

She’s not sure what to say.

AITA for telling him that, “My son’s death made me realize that I should prioritize spending time with family.”? I felt like he needed to know where I was coming from. I just don’t know if it will come across as disrespectful.

The gym coach might’ve been trying to keep her accountable for working out, but did he cross the line?

Most people on Reddit agree that the coach badly overstepped by policing her grief and priorities.

Sometimes the heaviest weight isn’t in the gym—it’s knowing where your priorities lie.

