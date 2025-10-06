Woman Suggested A New Plan For Their Annual Labor Day Girls’ Trip, So She Sparked Drama Among The Older Generation

Family traditions can mean different things to each generation.

This woman grew tired of the annual Labor Day girls’ trip that usually involves shopping or sightseeing.

She suggested doing a more adventurous activity, which her cousins agreed to.

But her aunts and other relatives were upset and felt excluded.

Now, tensions ensued as the younger and older generations clashed over what the trip should be.

AITA for suggesting an "alternative" girls trip?

AITA for suggesting an “alternative” girls trip? My aunts are upset at me for trying to upstage the annual family “girl’s trip.” We have this thing where, on Labor Day weekend, the men go fishing in Puget Sound. And the women go and do their own thing. Usually, it’s something like sightseeing, going to see a show, or kayaking.

This woman never enjoyed their traditional “girls trip.”

But in the last 15+ years, it’s been things like mini golf or shopping. I never enjoyed these “girls trips” growing up. It didn’t sound fair that the boys got to do something fun and adventurous. Several of my younger cousins (ages between 10 to 28) agree.

She tried searching and planning for an alternative activity that her cousins agreed to.

So, when my Aunt Linda said that we were going to go to Port Angeles for “sightseeing,” my cousins were upset and annoyed. One of them even asked why she couldn’t go with her uncle and brother on the fishing trip. So I searched around and found a hiking tour group. It’s not much, but the cousins were receptive to the idea. Aunt Linda got annoyed because she thinks I’m trying to hijack the trip behind her back. She said that it’s not fair for the older relatives who aren’t as mobile, as well as another relative with cerebral palsy.

But her aunts and other relatives still prefer a “relaxing” trip rather than an adventurous one.

The cousins and I don’t want to sit around while the boomers are shopping and talking smack about their husbands. We want a fun trip like the boys for once. My aunts and several other relatives think the girls trip should be what it’s always been, relaxing. It’s only me and the younger ones who want something fun. And of course, I’m being accused of ruining everyone’s weekend. AITA?

AITA?

This person’s suggestion makes sense.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

No one can force you to do things you don’t want to do, says this one.

This user suggests planning two trips.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Fun is relative. What feels fun to one person might feel boring to another.

