Woman Taking Maternity Photos Was Mistaken For A Greenhouse Employee, So When She Told The Customer They Were Closed, The Woman Completely Lost It

There’s always that one customer who thinks rules and hours don’t apply to them.

So when an older woman stormed up to a locked greenhouse while a woman and her photographer were doing a photo shoot, her dramatic outburst left everyone stunned — and slightly amused.

Screamed at for closing 30 minutes before she arrived My friend owns a greenhouse and plant nursery and allowed me to take maternity pictures there after the store closed at 2 p.m. It was just my photographer and me. Around 2:30, we were doing our thing toward the front of the outdoor nursery area near the parking lot, but we were inside the locked gate and fence.

This older woman comes up, sees us through the fence, and asks if we were open. I explained to her that no, the store closed at 2 on Saturdays but would be back open from 8:30 to 5 on Monday.

“ARE YOU SERIOUS?!? I just drove ALL THE WAY HERE!” “Sorry, ma’am…” “This is ABSOLUTELY DISAPPOINTING!”

“I’m not sure what you expect me to do? I don’t even work here, and the store’s operating hours have been the same for 20+ years…” She stormed off, and two seconds later, we heard her tires screech as she floored it out of the parking lot. I told my friend, and she said they could stay open till 11 p.m., and people would still get mad they weren’t open till midnight.

Some people just need to find something to be mad about at all times.

