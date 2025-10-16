Woman Tried To Celebrate Her Weight Loss With Her Closest Friends, But Instead Of Cheering Her On, They Accused Her Of Being Fatphobic

People often celebrate milestones with their closest friends, expecting encouragement and support.

But when one woman shared her weight loss success with a group of friends, their silence revealed a judgment she never saw coming.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for sharing my weight loss as “what I’m proud I accomplished this year”? My friend says it’s fatphobic. The other night, my friends and I were talking about what we’re proud about accomplishing so far this year. We went around the room to share a few things and hype each other up. This was a group of 5 people. My first one was losing 40+ lbs of weight since July 2024 and still being consistent.

She had her own reasons for doing this, and she came out on the other side feeling better than ever.

Between you and me, 30% of the reason why I lost weight was for health, but the other 70% was for looks. Being overweight doesn’t look good on my frame and I feel and look much better. I’m also losing the weight slowly and healthy, with whole foods and calorie counting, and not once have I felt starved or obsessive over my food. But, I didn’t even say all that. I only said, “I’ve lost 40 pounds and counting and I feel so much better.”

But her friends didn’t appreciate that she’d shared this.

I mentioned other things too (career + mental health accomplishments), but I noticed everyone was kinda quiet when I said my first one. Very long story short, one of my friends later told me that she didn’t want to hype up my weight loss accomplishment because she said it has twinges of “fatphobia” in it.

Her friends act like she had just betrayed their values by truing to better herself.

That unless I lost weight for health alone, to do it for looks is unhealthy and has roots in fatphobia. She said that my biggest accomplishment shouldn’t be about making myself smaller.

But their complaints don’t really make a lot of sense.

What gets me is that all of my friends are skinny and have been their entire lives. It just feels a bit rich coming from them. I have also never, ever mentioned my weight loss goals to them, rubbed it in their face, or put them down nor insulted fat people, because I just don’t think that way. It definitely put a sour taste in my mouth. Idk, AITA?

She walked away feeling like her hard work meant nothing to the people closest to her.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter has some strong opinions on the matter.

This commenter agrees her friends had no right to chime up about this.

Becoming a healthy weight isn’t a goal anyone should be made to feel ashamed about.

These “friends” really aren’t acting like friends at all.

Her progress was real — and so was her newfound confidence.

If her friends can’t accept that, then maybe they were never great friends to begin with.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.