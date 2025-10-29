Woman Waited For Her Boyfriend In Front Of A Hardware Store, But She Later Realized Customers Thought She Worked There Because Of The Way She Was Dressed

Note to self: never, EVER, wear clothes that look in any way similar to what employees wear at the store where I’m going to shop.

If you do, someone, or perhaps a lot of someones, will probably mistake you for an employee.

What would you do if you accidentally went to a store dressed in similar colors as the employees but didn’t realize it until you were already there?

The woman in this story was in this exact situation.

Read on and find out what went down!

Just let me sleep. “After a whole day of work and an excruciating workout session, my partner took me to a big hardware store to get a few things he needed. I was soon bored of wandering around the aisles, because for him it was basically Wonderland, but I was practically dead on my feet.

It was time to take a rest.

So, I did what any “sane” person would do and went to the only camping chair on display and sat down on it to wait for him. Only problem: The chair was at the front of the store, right in front of the entry doors and the customer service station.

You know what’s coming next…

Immediately, a person waiting at the customer service station looks at me, irate and asks “is there no one here?” Looking around, I don’t spot any employees, so I smile and say “I guess not, but someone will be here soon”. He continues glaring at me and says “Well, NOW would be a good time”. I shrug and then close my eyes (not realizing that he meant I should go help him, because, why would I?). A minute later, I hear “That chair sure looks comfy”. I open my eyes to find a man in his 60s smiling down at me. So I smile and say “yeah, it sure is. And it’s also on discount”.

She was basically working there at this point.

The man nods and goes on his merry way. At this point another guy comes in and asks me “where can I find xyz”. I shrug my shoulders and say “Not sure.” In the span of next 20 minutes (which feels like an eternity when I’m just trying to doze off) I am disturbed by an array of customers asking different questions or just nodding at me.

She finally understood what was happening.

Obviously by the 5th or 6th one, I realize that everyone thinks I work there. Growing more irritated by the second, I’m contemplating risking hypothermia from the pouring rain or suffocation in my car while I sleep, when I see the kind old guy about to leave. As he passes me, he nods again and I smile and remark “I guess this chair wasn’t such a good idea, everyone thinks I work here”. The old man goes “Oh, dear I also thought you worked here, but not because of the chair. That was actually rather odd, seeing an employee sitting on a camping chair the whole time. It’s just, your clothes!” nodding towards me.

The joke was on her!

So I look down, and realize that my dumb self has been sitting in front of the entrance wearing the exact same shade of the two colors of the whole store, specifically their logo and EMPLOYEE UNIFORMS. I have not been back there since that day.”

It would be hard to rest with all of those interruptions.

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

She won’t make that mistake again!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.